Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

