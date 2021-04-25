Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $34.86 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

