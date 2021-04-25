Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

VMC stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

