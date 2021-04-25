Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $483,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $340.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.82 and its 200 day moving average is $335.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.10 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

