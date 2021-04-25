Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $2,354,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Boston Properties stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

