Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

