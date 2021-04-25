Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 219 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

