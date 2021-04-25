Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits Market Cap of $9.41 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.74 or 0.00053190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $21,805.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 660,778 coins and its circulating supply is 339,203 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

