Hacken Token Market Cap Reaches $64.95 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $64.95 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00273801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.42 or 0.01044592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.54 or 1.00897877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00630463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,404,246 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

