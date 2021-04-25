Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.