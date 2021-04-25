Harbour Energy’s (HBR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

LON HBR opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

