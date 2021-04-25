Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $42.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.