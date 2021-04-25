Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,777,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

