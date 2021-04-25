Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE:HOG opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

