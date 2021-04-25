Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

