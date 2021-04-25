Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

