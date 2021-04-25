Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

