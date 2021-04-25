Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $448.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $359.46 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

