Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $342.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day moving average of $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $352.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

