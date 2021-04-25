Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,165 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

