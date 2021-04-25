Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Holdings Increased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

