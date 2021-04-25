Haywood Securities Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.75.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$805.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

