HC Wainwright Raises Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Price Target to $14.00

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GALT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

