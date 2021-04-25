HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Acquires 92,099 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 92,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $4.09 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $251.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.