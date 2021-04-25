Head to Head Contrast: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ooma and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Betawave.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -2.50% -9.25% -3.71% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of 7.5, meaning that its stock price is 650% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Betawave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $151.59 million 2.60 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -26.14 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ooma.

Summary

Ooma beats Betawave on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription, and support for overhead paging systems for businesses; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS offering. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G. a solution that provides home phone and internet service; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

