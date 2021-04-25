Head-To-Head Review: FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) vs. Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 58.13% 3.52% 2.55% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRP and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.76 million 20.50 $16.18 million N/A N/A Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 380.50 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FRP and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FRP beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

