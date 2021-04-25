Head to Head Survey: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 18.66% 8.51% 0.85% First Mid Bancshares 21.63% 8.05% 1.05%

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Popular and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.83 billion 2.17 $671.14 million $6.88 10.58 First Mid Bancshares $205.74 million 3.82 $47.94 million $2.87 15.19

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Popular and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 6 0 3.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Popular presently has a consensus target price of $71.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.29%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Popular pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Popular beats First Mid Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 172 branches; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 118 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 63 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

