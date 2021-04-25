Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $749.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.