Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

