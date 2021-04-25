Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HESAY stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

