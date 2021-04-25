HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $47,393.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

