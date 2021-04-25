Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.512 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

