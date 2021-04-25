HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

