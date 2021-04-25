HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

