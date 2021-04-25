HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

