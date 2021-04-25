HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $176,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

