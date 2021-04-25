Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

