Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

