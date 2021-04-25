Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,117,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,477,000 after purchasing an additional 265,358 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $232.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.54. The firm has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.