Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases Shares of 1,500 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,302,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

