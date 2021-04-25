Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $222.25 and last traded at $223.46. Approximately 37,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,780,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.26.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

