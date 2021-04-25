Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0-34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.26 billion.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

