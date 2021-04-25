Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 407.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HWM stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

