Hyve Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $797,634.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.