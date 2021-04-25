IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.