IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.