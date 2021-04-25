IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

