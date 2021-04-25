IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.