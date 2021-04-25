iBTC Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One iBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iBTC has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $25,425.91 and approximately $12.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.00 or 1.00722991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00648019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io.

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

