ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01038178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00647883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.09 or 0.99768398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

